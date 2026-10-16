Local & Community
Contractor Found Dead at Living Desert in Palm Desert Identified
PALM DESERT (CNS) - A 68-year-old man who was found dead while working
as an outside contractor at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm
Desert was identified Thursday.
The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as
Wilford Guy of Indio.
Deputies responded to a report of an industrial accident at 9:05 a.m.
Wednesday in the 47000 block of Portola Avenue, according to the Riverside
County Sheriff's Department.
There were no signs of foul play, the agency stated, but it was
unclear how Guy died.
Arriving deputies met with paramedics at the scene who pronounced him dead.
``This morning, there was a 911 response to a behind-the-scenes area
at the Living Desert involving an outside contractor who unfortunately was
found deceased,'' a spokesperson for the facility said in a statement
Wednesday. ``The incident did not involve guests and is unrelated to our
animals, animal care operations or the Lion Ridge development project.''
The investigation was ongoing.
By: City News Service
October 16, 2026
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