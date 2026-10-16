Contractor Found Dead at Living Desert in Palm Desert Identified

PALM DESERT (CNS) - A 68-year-old man who was found dead while working

as an outside contractor at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm

Desert was identified Thursday.



The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as

Wilford Guy of Indio.



Deputies responded to a report of an industrial accident at 9:05 a.m.

Wednesday in the 47000 block of Portola Avenue, according to the Riverside

County Sheriff's Department.



There were no signs of foul play, the agency stated, but it was

unclear how Guy died.



Arriving deputies met with paramedics at the scene who pronounced him dead.



``This morning, there was a 911 response to a behind-the-scenes area

at the Living Desert involving an outside contractor who unfortunately was

found deceased,'' a spokesperson for the facility said in a statement

Wednesday. ``The incident did not involve guests and is unrelated to our

animals, animal care operations or the Lion Ridge development project.''



The investigation was ongoing.