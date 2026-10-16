Local & Community
Desert Recreation District Board Considers Removing President Amid Measure P Debate
The Desert Recreation District is facing questions about financial transparency as its board considers removing President Giovanna Healy from her leadership role.
The board scheduled a special meeting for 5 p.m. to consider the move following backlash over comments Healy made on The Rogan Report, where she questioned the district’s financial transparency.
In a previous interview, Healy said she had been asking questions about the district’s finances and where money was being spent.
“It’s been difficult. I have to dig in, ask a lot of questions,” Healy said, adding that some people do not like it when she questions where the money is going.
Her comments drew criticism from district employees and residents, who challenged her remarks during Wednesday’s board meeting.
Removing Healy as president would require three votes from the board’s five members. If removed from the leadership position, she would retain her elected seat on the Desert Recreation District board.
The debate comes weeks before voters decide on Measure P, a proposed parcel tax of five cents per square foot of building space on improved properties within the district.
The measure could generate approximately $11.3 million annually for facility repairs and community programs. It requires two-thirds voter approval to pass on November 3.
The board meeting is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend and speak.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 16, 2026
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