Local & Community
Firebirds Fan Favorite “Banana Boy” Brings the Heat to Very Caliente
A fan favorite from Coachella Valley Firebirds games brought his signature moves to NBC Palm Springs’ Very Caliente, as Gavin, better known as “Banana Boy,” stopped by the show to share how his banana costume made him a local sensation.
Gavin first caught attention after winning a fan-favorite contest at Agua Caliente. His popularity at Firebirds games quickly grew, with fans cheering him on whenever he appeared on the arena’s jumbotron.
Gavin said his character was inspired by Peely, the banana character from the video game Fortnite. He received a Peely costume as a Christmas present, put it on and started dancing — and the rest took off from there.
One of his signature moments comes when the arena plays “Peanut Butter Jelly Time.” Gavin dances along as the crowd watches on the jumbotron.
He also shared his unique technique for eating and drinking while wearing the full banana costume, explaining how he manages through the side of the outfit or by unzipping it.
During the Very Caliente appearance, the hosts finally got to see the person behind the banana suit, revealing Gavin’s face on camera.
The visit offered a fun look at the young fan whose energy and personality have made him a recognizable presence at Firebirds games.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 16, 2026
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