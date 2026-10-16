Indio Event Aims to Empower Coachella Valley Kids

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New findings reveal what led to the death of Jackie, the beloved bald eagle from Big Bear Valley. A necropsy confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (bird flu) as the primary cause of her decline. The infection caused a severe stomach ulcer, internal bleeding, anemia and a secondary bacterial infection. Testing also detected rat poison in Jackie’s liver, but officials say it was not identified as the primary cause of her death. Tests were negative for West Nile virus, and lead levels were within acceptable limits. Jackie’s mate, Shadow, remains in Big Bear Valley. Officials say there is no evidence that Shadow or the eaglets are sick. Jackie’s story captured hearts across the country and brought attention to bald eagle conservation. #JackieTheEagle #BigBear #BaldEagles #WildlifeConservation #BirdFlu #NBCPalmSprings