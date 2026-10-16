Local & Community
La Quinta Fall Fest Returns Tonight With Free Family Fun
The LQ Fall Fest returns to La Quinta tonight for its second year, offering a free evening of entertainment and activities for the entire family.
The event runs from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at La Quinta Park, located at the corner of Black Hawk Way and Adams Street.
Organizers say the all-ages festival will feature live music, face painting, balloon artists, photo booths and activities for children. Food trucks will also be on site.
City officials encourage attendees to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the evening outdoors as temperatures begin to cool across the Coachella Valley.
Admission is free, making the festival an opportunity for residents to gather and enjoy a night of family-friendly entertainment.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 16, 2026
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