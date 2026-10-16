Meet Timmy: He Just Needed Someone to Sit With Him for a While

It’s Fido Friday, and this week community contributor Jen Agnew introduces us to Timmy, a two-year-old who has been at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus since February. Timmy is a little shy, so Jen kept the day simple and let him lead.

They started in the play yard, giving him time to warm up before heading out. Jen tossed him a toy, but he wasn’t interested, and that was fine. “We were there to help him feel comfortable, not push him to play,” she said. He got a chance to see another FIDO dog next door, and those small, calm moments were enough to start building trust. Out on the patio, the two sat quietly together, and little by little, Timmy came around. He even loved his pup cup.

“Fido gives shelter dogs a break and helps adopters see beyond the kennel,” Jen said. “That time outside builds confidence and gives these dogs a chance to find a home.”

After eight months of waiting, Timmy is still looking for his person.

If you’re interested in adopting Timmy, contact the Coachella Valley Animal Campus and reference ID number A-1898830.

To become a FIDO walker and take a dog out for the day, email Pam Solek at pam.solek@gmail.com or find her on the Nextdoor app.



