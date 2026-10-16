Modernism Week Brings Retro Bingo, Drag and Cocktails to Palm Springs

Modernism Week brought a retro twist to Palm Springs with a lively bingo event featuring drag performances, music, prizes and plenty of modernist style.

Our news director, David Rees, and reporter Amani stopped by Ethel’s Place at Boozehounds to check out the festivities and find out why the event has become a crowd favorite.

Guests embraced the playful atmosphere, with bingo winners taking home prizes that included holiday-themed Tupperware. One attendee said the classic kitchenware brought back memories of items passed down through generations and was already inspiring plans for holiday baking.

For longtime Los Angeles visitors who now call Palm Springs home, the event offered another chance to enjoy the desert’s social scene. Attendees described bingo as surprisingly competitive, with players needing to stay focused and avoid calling out too soon.

Food and drinks were also part of the experience. Guests enjoyed dishes including garlic noodles, Brussels sprouts and adobo pollo, along with specialty cocktails and nonalcoholic mocktails created for the event.

Modernism Week continues across Greater Palm Springs, celebrating the region’s distinctive architecture, art, design and culture. Events are scheduled through Sunday, October 18.