No Kings Trades Protest Signs for Ballots With Five Early Voting Events Saturday

The group behind several protests in the Coachella Valley is turning its focus to the ballot box this weekend. No Kings is holding five early voting events across the valley Saturday morning, part of more than 2,500 events planned nationwide, with 300 in California alone.

The group has rallied in the valley multiple times since President Trump’s second term began. This time, organizers say Saturday is “not purely a protest,” but a day of nonpartisan voter participation meant to make sure eligible voters have a plan to vote and know their rights before heading to the polls.

All five events start at 9 a.m. Saturday. In Palm Springs, the event at City Hall, 3200 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, runs until noon and is hosted by Courageous Resistance/Indivisible of the Desert. City Hall also has a ballot drop-off location for anyone ready to turn theirs in. A second Palm Springs event at the southeast corner of Sunrise Way and East Palm Canyon Drive, near the Smoketree area, runs until 11 a.m. The Cathedral City event at City Hall, 68700 Avenue Lalo Guerrero, wraps up at 10:30 a.m. Events at Monterey Avenue and Highway 111 in Palm Desert, and at Highway 111 and Monroe Street in Indio, both end at 10 a.m.

A full list of events is available on the No Kings website.