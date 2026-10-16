Local & Community
No Kings Trades Protest Signs for Ballots With Five Early Voting Events Saturday
The group behind several protests in the Coachella Valley is turning its focus to the ballot box this weekend. No Kings is holding five early voting events across the valley Saturday morning, part of more than 2,500 events planned nationwide, with 300 in California alone.
The group has rallied in the valley multiple times since President Trump’s second term began. This time, organizers say Saturday is “not purely a protest,” but a day of nonpartisan voter participation meant to make sure eligible voters have a plan to vote and know their rights before heading to the polls.
All five events start at 9 a.m. Saturday. In Palm Springs, the event at City Hall, 3200 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, runs until noon and is hosted by Courageous Resistance/Indivisible of the Desert. City Hall also has a ballot drop-off location for anyone ready to turn theirs in. A second Palm Springs event at the southeast corner of Sunrise Way and East Palm Canyon Drive, near the Smoketree area, runs until 11 a.m. The Cathedral City event at City Hall, 68700 Avenue Lalo Guerrero, wraps up at 10:30 a.m. Events at Monterey Avenue and Highway 111 in Palm Desert, and at Highway 111 and Monroe Street in Indio, both end at 10 a.m.
A full list of events is available on the No Kings website.
By: Harrison Bluto
October 16, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. No Kings protests?
Now Open! The new Agua Caliente gas station on Highway 111 in Cathedral City is officially open. A new stop for drivers in the Coachella Valley. Have you checked it out yet? #CathedralCity #AguaCaliente #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprin
A fire broke out Thursday morning at the KESQ News Channel 3 station in Thousand Palms, disrupting its morning broadcast. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The fire has been extinguished, and restoration efforts are underway. Station leaders told NBC Palm Springs they planned to return to the air at noon. We’re glad everyone is safe. We’ll share updates as more information becomes available. #ThousandPalms #KESQ #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings
🚨 FIRE AT KESQ WHILE ON AIR! A fire broke out inside the KESQ news station in Thousand Palms around 5 a.m. this morning, forcing the station off the air. 🔥 The fire started in an equipment room where cameras and batteries are stored. Thankfully, NO ONE WAS INJURED. The cause and extent of the damage remain unknown as the station works to get back on air. ❤️🩹 #KESQ #ThousandPalms #BreakingNews #CoachellaValley
☕️Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Four or against daylight saving?
James Talarico is advocating for a solution to immigration enforcement that rejects "the extremism on this issue in both parties." Talarico said, "Joe Biden failed us during his administration." And now, under the Trump administration, Talarico said there is a "different kind of extremism" in enforcement.
Jeff Zeleny breaks down Texas Democrat James Talarico's performance at a CNN Town Hall, where voters questioned him on religion, abortion and more.
New findings reveal what led to the death of Jackie, the beloved bald eagle from Big Bear Valley. A necropsy confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (bird flu) as the primary cause of her decline. The infection caused a severe stomach ulcer, internal bleeding, anemia and a secondary bacterial infection. Testing also detected rat poison in Jackie’s liver, but officials say it was not identified as the primary cause of her death. Tests were negative for West Nile virus, and lead levels were within acceptable limits. Jackie’s mate, Shadow, remains in Big Bear Valley. Officials say there is no evidence that Shadow or the eaglets are sick. Jackie’s story captured hearts across the country and brought attention to bald eagle conservation. #JackieTheEagle #BigBear #BaldEagles #WildlifeConservation #BirdFlu #NBCPalmSprings
As discussion around flock cameras continues to spark greater conversations about surveillance and security, the Palm Springs Police Department is expected to provide an update on their flock camera program at tonight’s city council meeting. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs as we bring the latest details on this discussion #flockcameras #palmsprings #citycouncil #coachellavalley #760
A potent cold front will finally bring widespread fall-like temperatures to much of the central and eastern US.