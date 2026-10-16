Nothing Bundt Cakes Opens New Palm Springs Location With Free Treats and Giveaways

Nothing Bundt Cakes is opening its newest Coachella Valley location in Palm Springs, with a grand opening celebration Saturday featuring free treats, giveaways and special offers for the community.

The bakery is located at 5200 East Palm Canyon Drive, between Panda Express and Firehouse Subs. It held a soft opening on October 6, with its official grand opening scheduled for Saturday, October 17.

The first 50 guests at the grand opening will receive a card for a free Bundtlet each week for a year. The next 50 guests will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet.

The celebration continues Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce.

From Monday through Wednesday, teachers and school staff can receive a buy-one-get-one-free Bundtlet offer by showing their school identification badge.

The bakery is also partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs on Thursday, October 22. Twenty percent of the day's sales will go to the organization.

The store offers several sizes of its signature cakes, including individual Bundtlets, an eight-inch cake serving approximately eight to 10 people, larger tiered cakes and Bundtinis sold by the dozen.

The new location adds another option for dessert lovers in Palm Springs while giving customers opportunities to support local community organizations.