Riverside County Property Tax Reduction Requests Due November 2

Riverside County is reminding homeowners and business owners that they may be paying more in property taxes than necessary if their property has lost value over the past year.

Property owners can request a review under Proposition 8 if their property's current market value has fallen below its assessed value.

The deadline to submit a Proposition 8 review request is Monday, November 2.

Those who want to formally challenge their property's assessed value must file a separate appeal by November 30.

County officials encourage property owners who believe their property value has declined to review their assessment and determine whether they qualify for a reduction.

For details on how to submit a request or file an appeal, visit RivCoACR.org.