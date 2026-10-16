Strong Winds Prompt Power Outage and Travel Warnings Across Southern California

Forecasters are warning of strong winds across Southern California today, with gusts potentially creating hazardous conditions for drivers and residents.

Winds could reach 25 to 35 miles per hour, increasing the risk of falling trees and downed power lines. High-profile vehicles may also face difficult travel conditions.

Southern California Edison says emergency crews will be on call to respond to potential power outages.

The utility is advising customers to have an emergency plan in place in case their power goes out.

Officials also remind residents to stay away from any downed power lines and call 911 to report them. Downed lines can remain energized and pose a serious safety risk.