Desert Recreation District Board Removes President Giovanna Healy Ahead of Measure P Vote

The Desert Recreation District Board has voted to remove Giovanna Healy from her role as board president, weeks after she raised concerns about the district’s financial transparency during an appearance on NBC Palm Springs’ The Rogan Report.

During a special meeting Friday night, at least three of the board’s five members voted in favor of removing Healy from the leadership position. She will continue serving as a board member.

Board member Rudy Acosta was sworn in to temporarily fill the role of president.

The vote follows a heated board meeting Wednesday, when employees and residents pushed back against comments Healy made on The Rogan Report questioning the district’s financial transparency.

The leadership change comes just weeks before voters decide on Measure P, a proposed property tax intended to fund Desert Recreation District facilities and programs.

The board’s decision changes the district’s leadership as the Measure P proposal heads toward the ballot, with Healy remaining on the board.