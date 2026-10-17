No Kings Rallies Draw Demonstrators Across the Coachella Valley

No Kings rallies brought demonstrators together across the Coachella Valley, with events in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Cathedral City and Indio as part of a nationwide day of protests.

NBC Palm Springs had team members at each rally to document the events and hear directly from participants about the messages they wanted to share.

The station has posted social media coverage from the Cathedral City rally, the Palm Desert rally and the Palm Springs rally, featuring soundbites from people who attended and explaining why they chose to take part.

Crowd sizes varied across the valley. In Palm Desert, the turnout appeared somewhat smaller, but participants remained passionate about expressing their views.

The rallies also included an effort to encourage voter participation. Event organizers confirmed that 278 ballots were dropped off at Palm Springs City Hall as part of the get-out-the-vote effort.

The ballot drop-off was part of the broader focus on civic participation surrounding the demonstrations, which gave residents an opportunity to gather, express their views and encourage others to take part in the election process.

To hear directly from people who attended, viewers can find NBC Palm Springs’ social media coverage on Instagram and Facebook, including soundbites from participants at the Cathedral City, Palm Desert and Palm Springs rallies.