Battle of the Badges Brings First Responders Into the Ring For A Good Cause

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We’re in Palm Desert this morning as demonstrators gather for the No Kings rally, joining a nationwide day of protests and calls for political accountability. We’re talking with people at the rally about why they’re here and what they hope their voices will accomplish. Events are taking place across the country, with organizers also encouraging voter participation ahead of the election. Follow NBC Palm Springs for more voices and scenes from today’s rally. #NBCPalmSprings #PalmDesert #NoKings #CoachellaValley #Protest CommunityVoices