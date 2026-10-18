Casual Conquerors Charity Car Show Celebrates Route 66 and Classic Cars in Rancho Mirage

Classic cars, nostalgia and community support came together for the 38th annual Casual Conquerors Charity Car Show at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

Presented by Great Autos, this year’s event featured the theme “Swinging 60s on Route 66,” bringing vintage vehicles and mid-century style together during Modernism Week.

Organizers said the theme also marks the 100th anniversary of Route 66, the historic highway known for connecting communities across the country. The show featured classic vehicles from the 1950s and 1960s, reflecting the era’s automotive design and the spirit of the iconic road.

The event’s connection to Modernism Week added another layer to the celebration, highlighting the classic cars and design influences associated with the mid-century period.

Beyond the vehicles, the car show supports local nonprofit organizations. Proceeds benefit the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert and Safe Schools Desert Cities, which serve people throughout the Coachella Valley.

Visitors had the opportunity to walk among the vintage vehicles, admire their designs and enjoy a celebration of automotive history while supporting causes in the local community.