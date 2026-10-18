Cathedral City Runner Wins 39th Annual Palm Springs Tram Road Challenge

More than 1,000 runners and walkers took on the challenge of climbing toward the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway during the 39th annual Tram Road Challenge, known as the “World’s Toughest 6K.”

Amelio Chio of Cathedral City took first place overall, completing the demanding course in 28 minutes and 8 seconds.

J.J. Santana of Henderson, Nevada, finished second, followed by Alberto Martinez of Coachella in third place.

In the women’s division, Jade Belzberg claimed first place with a time of 30 minutes and 42 seconds.

Camille Shiflett of Washington finished second, while Palm Desert’s Paulina Ansley rounded out the top three.

The annual event attracted more than 1,000 participants, bringing together runners and walkers from across the region and beyond. Many local athletes represented communities throughout the Coachella Valley.

The Tram Road Challenge continues to draw participants looking to test their endurance on one of the area’s most demanding race courses while taking part in a long-running local athletic tradition.

The official website for the Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge is:

www.tramroadchallenge.com