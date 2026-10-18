Desert Hot Springs Water Festival Highlights Conservation and Award-Winning Drinking Water

The City of Desert Hot Springs put water conservation and local water resources in the spotlight during its Water Festival at Wardman Park this weekend.

The event brought residents, community organizations and local businesses together for a day of educational activities, entertainment and family-friendly fun.

Mission Springs Water District sponsored the festival, with district representatives sharing information about local water resources, conservation programs and the work involved in delivering safe and reliable drinking water to the community.

The district also highlighted its recognition at the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting Competition, where its drinking water has earned 11 medals, including three gold medals.

In 2020, Mission Springs Water District’s water was recognized as the best-tasting municipal water in the world at the competition.

The festival gave residents an opportunity to learn more about water conservation, connect with local organizations and better understand the resources and services that help supply drinking water throughout the Desert Hot Springs area.