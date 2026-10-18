Former Silvercrest CEO Billy Rodriguez Expected in Court as Defense Challenges Refiled Murder Charge

Former Silvercrest CEO Billy Rodriguez is expected to appear in court tomorrow as his legal team continues to challenge a murder charge refiled by prosecutors.

The hearing comes weeks after a judge dismissed the murder charge in August, citing a “lack of sufficient evidence.”

Prosecutors subsequently filed a motion to refile the charge, arguing there is enough evidence to move forward with the case.

Rodriguez is accused of a deadly hit-and-run that killed Christina Barrington, a 60-year-old Cathedral City resident.

In addition to the murder charge, Rodriguez is facing a felony hit-and-run charge and a charge of driving with a suspended license.

The upcoming court appearance marks another development in the ongoing case as Rodriguez’s legal team continues to fight the refiled murder charge.