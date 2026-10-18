GameACon Brings Gaming, Cosplay and Pop Culture to Palm Desert

Fans of gaming, cosplay and pop culture gathered in Palm Desert this weekend for GameACon, a two-day event held Saturday and Sunday at the Shops at Palm Desert.

The convention offered attendees a variety of activities, including video games, gaming tournaments, cosplay contests and live performances.

Visitors also had the opportunity to shop for anime merchandise, comics, toys, collectibles and artwork and other merchandise from artists.

The event brought together fans and vendors for a weekend celebrating gaming, creativity and pop culture.