Lane Reduction on Monterey Avenue in Palm Desert to Begin Monday

Drivers in Palm Desert should prepare for traffic delays beginning Monday along a busy stretch of Monterey Avenue as construction work continues.

The city says northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane while Southern California Edison works on underground electrical infrastructure. The lane restrictions will affect Monterey Avenue from just north of the Whitewater Wash bridge near Clancy Lane to Country Club Drive.

Motorists traveling through the area are encouraged to allow extra time, follow posted traffic signs and use caution around construction crews.

Drivers should plan ahead and expect potential delays while the work is underway.