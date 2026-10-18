Palm Springs Police Launch Free Wellness Check-In Program for Socially Isolated Residents

The Palm Springs Police Department is launching a new program designed to help socially isolated residents stay connected and ensure their well-being.

Known as PSPD Connect, the free, voluntary program will provide participants with regular wellness check-in calls from police personnel or volunteers. Under the program, scheduled phone calls will be used to check on participants. If someone does not answer a call, the department will follow up to determine their welfare.

Follow-up efforts could include contacting a participant’s emergency contact or sending an officer to conduct a welfare check.

The program aims to provide regular contact for residents who may be socially isolated while offering an additional way to check on their well-being.