Palm Springs Residents Get Final Chance to Weigh In on How City Chooses Its Mayor

Palm Springs residents will have one final opportunity Monday to weigh in on how the city should select its mayor.

The city has been gathering public input since late July on whether to maintain its current system, in which the mayor’s position rotates annually among the five City Council members, or move to a system in which voters elect the mayor directly. The final community meeting is scheduled for Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Palm Springs High School on East Baristo Road.

The meeting will give residents a final chance to share their views as the city considers the two options for selecting its mayor.