Local & Community
Small Plane Crashes Onto Busy San Jose Street, Injuring Three Aboard
A small plane nose-dived onto a busy San Jose street Saturday afternoon, leaving three people aboard with non-life-threatening injuries, according to emergency responders.
Two adults and a child were inside the 1968 Cessna 177A Cardinal when it went down.
All three were transported to a hospital as a precaution. No vehicles or people on the ground were struck or injured in the crash.
The plane’s tail number indicated it is registered to Flying Twenty Inc., a nonprofit flight club for San Jose State University.
According to the club’s website, the organization operates out of Reid-Hillview Airport.
By: Alondra Campos
October 18, 2026
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