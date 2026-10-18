Veteran Front Rides 122 Miles to Honor Veterans Lost to Suicide

A local organization is raising awareness of the mental health challenges veterans face, honoring those lost to suicide and working to support those who may be struggling.

This weekend, Veteran Front rode 122 miles to Bombay Beach in honor of the approximately 22 veterans who die by suicide each day. For founder Jeffrey Cole, the mission is deeply personal. As a veteran himself, Cole understands the lasting impact post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, can have on those who have served.

Cole lost two close friends, both fellow veterans who served in Afghanistan, to suicide. Now, he is turning that loss into an effort to help other veterans facing similar challenges.

In addition to raising awareness, Veteran Front has created a fund dedicated to helping veterans who may be experiencing financial hardship.

Those interested in learning more about the organization or its work can contact Veteran Front by emailing veteranfrontinc@gmail.com.