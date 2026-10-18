Local & Community
William 'Billy' Rodriguez Murder Case Delayed Again As New Judge Reviews Refiled Charge
UPDATED 10/19/26 10:10 AM - Rodriguez's case postponed as a different judge reviews evidence.
The case against former Silvercrest CEO William 'Billy' Rodriguez was postponed again Monday, as his legal team continues to fight a murder charge that prosecutors refiled after it was thrown out.
Although there was a judge assigned to today’s hearing, the prosecution used its one time veto, a legal action that allows prosecutors to request a new judge for a hearing, even after one had already been selected.
Due to that change Monday morning, the newly selected judge requested more time to review the case, and postponed the hearing to November 6th.
Rodriguez, who was also in court this morning, is accused in the October 2024 hit-and-run death of Christina Barrington, a 60-year-old Cathedral City woman who was struck while riding a scooter near East Palm Canyon Drive and Bankside Drive.
In August, a judge dismissed the second-degree murder charge, finding prosecutors hadn’t shown enough evidence that Rodriguez was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. That’s key to the case, since the charge relies on a California legal theory that allows prosecutors to pursue murder against someone with a prior DUI conviction who is accused of driving under the influence and causing a deadly crash. Prosecutors refiled the charge weeks later, arguing they have enough evidence to move forward.
Because the charge was refiled, a different judge now has to review the evidence and decide whether the murder charge will stick. The court will reconvene on November 6th at 9 a.m. While that judge looks over the case.
Rodriguez still faces felony hit-and-run causing death and driving with a suspended license, and he has pleaded not guilty. He remains free on $2 million bail and is required to wear GPS and alcohol-monitoring devices.
UPDATED AT: October 19, 2026 at 10:10 AM
By: Alondra Campos
October 18, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
🚧 Tropical Storm Rachel left its mark on Highway 111. Caltrans crews are working on a $4.2 million emergency repair project near North Shore after flooding and washouts damaged the roadway along the Salton Sea. Repairs are underway weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. between Crooker Drive and Vanderveer Road. There’s no word yet on when the work will be complete. #SaltonSea #Highway111 #TropicalStormRachel #Caltrans #CoachellaValley
☕️ Social Time: dressing up for Halloween this year? If so, what’s your costume?
More than 1,000 runners and walkers took on the “World’s Toughest 6K” at the 39th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge! 🏃♀️🏃♂️ Cathedral City’s Amelio Chio claimed the overall win in 28:08, while Jade Belzberg took first place in the women’s division with a time of 30:42. Local athletes from across the Coachella Valley also made their mark on the challenging course! #PalmSprings #TramRoadChallenge #CoachellaValley #Running #RoadRace NBCPalmSprings
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) Damian Walls extending the play for the TD, 2) Aiden Pope with the 100 yard pick-six, 3) Adam Tremper breaking tackles for the TD, 4) Trey Boulton snagging the contested catch, or 5) Devin Session with the TD throw on the run #hondaofthedesert #fnl #fridaynightlights #fyp #highschoolfootball
We’re in Palm Desert this morning as demonstrators gather for the No Kings rally, joining a nationwide day of protests and calls for political accountability. We’re talking with people at the rally about why they’re here and what they hope their voices will accomplish. Events are taking place across the country, with organizers also encouraging voter participation ahead of the election. Follow NBC Palm Springs for more voices and scenes from today’s rally. #NBCPalmSprings #PalmDesert #NoKings #CoachellaValley #Protest CommunityVoices
We’re in Cathedral City this morning for the No Kings: Vote Early event, joining communities across the country focused on getting voters to the polls. We’re talking with people here about why they came out and what motivated them to participate. Nearly 3,000 events are taking place nationwide to encourage early voting and civic engagement. Stay with NBC Palm Springs for local voices and perspectives from today’s event. #NBCPalmSprings #CathedralCity #NoKings #VoteEarly #CoachellaValley CommunityVoices
“NO KINGS: VOTE EARLY”: Residents gathered at Palm Springs City Hall for the “No Kings: Vote Early” event, sharing what brought them out and why making their voices heard matters. #NoKings #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #VoteEarly #civicengagement
Meet Gavin, aka “Banana Boy”! The Coachella Valley Firebirds fan favorite stopped by Very Caliente to share how his love of Fortnite inspired his iconic Peely costume — and his signature dance to “Peanut Butter Jelly Time” on the jumbotron. And yes, we finally got to see the face behind the banana! #NBCPalmSprings #VeryCaliente #CVFirebirds #BananaBoy #CoachellaValley
The #NorteFire is spreading near San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente. Fire crews are working to contain the blaze as conditions develop. Stay tuned to NBC Palm Springs for updates. #NorteFire #SouthernCalifornia #Wildfire #SanJuanCapistrano SanClemente NBCPalmSprings
Strong winds are expected across Southern California today, with speeds reaching 25 to 35 mph. Officials warn of possible falling trees, downed power lines and hazardous driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. Southern California Edison says emergency crews will be on standby for possible power outages. If you see a downed power line, stay away and call 911. #SouthernCalifornia #CoachellaValley #WindAdvisory #PowerOutage #SouthernCaliforniaEdison NBCPalmSprings