William 'Billy' Rodriguez Murder Case Delayed Again As New Judge Reviews Refiled Charge

UPDATED 10/19/26 10:10 AM - Rodriguez's case postponed as a different judge reviews evidence.

The case against former Silvercrest CEO William 'Billy' Rodriguez was postponed again Monday, as his legal team continues to fight a murder charge that prosecutors refiled after it was thrown out.

Although there was a judge assigned to today’s hearing, the prosecution used its one time veto, a legal action that allows prosecutors to request a new judge for a hearing, even after one had already been selected.

Due to that change Monday morning, the newly selected judge requested more time to review the case, and postponed the hearing to November 6th.

Rodriguez, who was also in court this morning, is accused in the October 2024 hit-and-run death of Christina Barrington, a 60-year-old Cathedral City woman who was struck while riding a scooter near East Palm Canyon Drive and Bankside Drive.

In August, a judge dismissed the second-degree murder charge, finding prosecutors hadn’t shown enough evidence that Rodriguez was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. That’s key to the case, since the charge relies on a California legal theory that allows prosecutors to pursue murder against someone with a prior DUI conviction who is accused of driving under the influence and causing a deadly crash. Prosecutors refiled the charge weeks later, arguing they have enough evidence to move forward.

Because the charge was refiled, a different judge now has to review the evidence and decide whether the murder charge will stick. The court will reconvene on November 6th at 9 a.m. While that judge looks over the case.

Rodriguez still faces felony hit-and-run causing death and driving with a suspended license, and he has pleaded not guilty. He remains free on $2 million bail and is required to wear GPS and alcohol-monitoring devices.