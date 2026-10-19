Bloom Day 2026 Brings Women Together to Celebrate Menopause Awareness and Healthy Aging

Women gathered in Palm Springs for Bloom Day 2026, an event focused on breaking the silence surrounding menopause and celebrating a new chapter of life.

Held in recognition of World Menopause Day, the gathering brought women together to share experiences, build connections and encourage more open conversations about menopause and healthy aging.

Organizer Shanae described the event as a dream come true, saying its focus on longevity and quality of life aligns with the values she has embraced for years.

The event also included recognition from Blue Zones Project Palm Springs, which acknowledged Shanae and her work as a participating organization.

The Blue Zones approach emphasizes the importance of creating communities that support healthier, longer lives. Palm Springs is working toward becoming a Blue Zones community by 2028.

Participants said Bloom Day offered an opportunity to celebrate women, support one another and recognize that menopause is not an ending, but a new stage of life.

The gathering highlighted a broader message about healthy aging: living longer is only part of the goal. Maintaining well-being, meaningful relationships and quality of life are also essential.

Through events like Bloom Day, organizers hope to keep conversations about menopause moving forward while building a stronger, more connected community.