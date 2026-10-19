California Children Face Food Insecurity as Families Lose Access to CalFresh Benefits

As families face changes to federal food assistance programs, advocates are raising concerns about the potential impact on children who rely on school meals and benefits to help put food on the table.

During National School Lunch Week, NBC Palm Springs spoke with Daisy about how changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, and California’s CalFresh program are affecting families.

Daisy said changes to eligibility requirements, work requirements and administrative processes have left some families struggling to understand whether they still qualify for assistance.

According to figures cited during the interview, more than 156,000 California children have lost access to CalFresh benefits. Nationwide, the interview cited more than 1.5 million children losing food assistance benefits.

Daisy emphasized that school breakfast and lunch programs help children get meals during the school day, while CalFresh helps families purchase groceries for meals at home.

She said the distinction is important because children who receive meals at school may still face food insecurity outside school hours. While specific figures on how many children lack adequate dinners at home were not available, advocates say the issue remains a concern.

Daisy also pointed to the rising cost of living, saying families are facing greater financial pressure even as participation in food assistance programs declines.

Families who are uncertain about their eligibility or benefits are encouraged to contact their local county assistance office to understand current requirements and complete any necessary paperwork. Local food banks may also provide direct food assistance.

For more information, viewers were directed to their local county agency, local food banks and the website nilkandhungry.org, as stated during the interview.