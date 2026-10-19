Caltrans Begins $4.2 Million Highway 111 Repairs Near North Shore

Caltrans crews are continuing a $4.2 million emergency repair project along Highway 111 near North Shore after Tropical Storm Rachel damaged the roadway and surrounding infrastructure along the Salton Sea.

The storm caused flooding, washouts and debris flows that eroded embankments and damaged guardrails, prompting emergency repairs on the stretch of highway between Crooker Drive and Vanderveer Road.

Footage taken in the North Shore area after the storm showed the extent of the damage left behind by the severe weather.

Caltrans says crews are working on the repairs weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The project is intended to address storm damage along the highway, which serves communities near the Salton Sea in Riverside County.

A completion date for the $4.2 million project has not yet been announced.

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