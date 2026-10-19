Local & Community
Monterey Avenue Work Snarls Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage This Week
It’s time for Know Before You Go, where we break down the major road work around the valley so you can skip the traffic. CV Sync Traffic Program Manager Kris Gunterson joined us in studio with this week’s biggest trouble spot, and his advice is simple: if you can avoid Monterey Avenue this week, do it.
Palm Desert: Monterey Avenue Pavement Rehabilitation
The Monterey Avenue pavement project between the I‑10 overpass and Gerald Ford Drive is almost finished, and Gunterson says crews should wrap up by the end of the month.
Fresh striping is down, and the lane layout has changed. Drivers will now see new buffered bike lanes along the corridor, so Gunterson says don’t drive it on autopilot. Pay attention to the new lane setup.
Further south on Monterey, slurry seal work has changed traffic patterns at intersections, with left turns removed and some right turns restricted while crews seal the center of each intersection. Crews can only do a small section at a time, so expect congestion most of the week. Gunterson recommends using Portola Avenue, Cook Street or Date Palm Drive instead.
Rancho Mirage: Slurry Seal Project
Next door in Rancho Mirage, crews are slurry sealing Gerald Ford Drive between Bob Hope Drive and Inverness Drive on Monday and Tuesday.
The most disruptive stretch comes Wednesday and Thursday on Monterey Avenue between Gerald Ford Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive. Crews will seal the outside lanes the first day and the inside lanes the second. The same intersection work drivers saw at Gerald Ford last week moves to Frank Sinatra this week, with crews doing the corners first and then the center of the intersection.
With the Palm Desert work happening at the same time, Gunterson says this area will be a mess. If you can, avoid it altogether.
Palm Springs: Projects Wrapping Up
Some good news in Palm Springs: work on Indian Canyon Drive at Via Escuela and the Racquet Club Road paving project are both wrapping up.
For the latest on road work across the valley, visit https://www.cv-sync.com/.
By: Harrison Bluto
October 19, 2026
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