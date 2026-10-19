Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado to Retire After 35 Years in Fire Service

Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado is preparing to retire Nov. 2 after 35 years in the fire service, leaving behind a career shaped by tragedy, emergency response and efforts to strengthen the department.

Alvarado, who became Palm Springs fire chief in 2023, reflected on his career in an interview about the challenges, accomplishments and personal experiences that shaped his time in the profession.

Before coming to Palm Springs, Alvarado worked his way through the ranks of the Long Beach Fire Department. In 2018, he experienced one of the most difficult moments of his career when Long Beach Fire Capt. Dave Rosa was killed in the line of duty while responding to a structure fire.

Alvarado recalled hearing radio reports of gunfire during the early-morning emergency and learning that one of his fellow captains had been shot and killed.

The loss had a lasting impact on him and the department.

“There was always still something that just stayed with me there in Long Beach,” Alvarado said.

When the opportunity to lead the Palm Springs Fire Department arose, he said stories from his wife, Kitty, who had worked as a news reporter in the area for several years, helped shape his view of the community.

He said the support he received after arriving in Palm Springs became an important part of his healing process.

That community support continued through major emergencies, including the 2025 bombing at a fertility clinic that investigators described as domestic terrorism. Alvarado said a woman later approached him to thank his team because one of the embryos at the facility was hers.

He also helped lead firefighters through rescue and recovery efforts during Tropical Storm Hilary.

Beyond emergency response, Alvarado said expanding firefighter staffing was one of his priorities as chief.

During his tenure, the department hired three firefighter classes in 2026. The city now has four firefighters assigned to every fire engine, according to Alvarado, and 87 firefighters overall — a historically high number for Palm Springs.

He also helped secure a new fire station and implement a wildfire prevention plan during his time leading the department.

Looking back on his 35-year career, Alvarado said one of his greatest sources of pride is his family. Both of his sons have followed him into the fire service.

He encouraged firefighters to take opportunities, volunteer and persevere through setbacks.

As he prepares for retirement, Alvarado said he hopes residents will continue to hold their fire department to high standards and stay connected with the firefighters who serve their community.

“They want to deliver here,” he said.

After Nov. 2, Alvarado said he looks forward to spending more time at the beach and with his wife, Kitty.

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