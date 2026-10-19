Palm Springs Holds Final Town Hall On How It Chooses Its Mayor

Palm Springs residents have one last in-person chance tonight to share their thoughts on how the city chooses its mayor. The city’s final scheduled community town hall on the topic runs from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Palm Springs High School cafeteria at 2401 E. Baristo Road.

Since late July, the city has been gathering input on whether to keep its current system, where the mayor’s seat rotates each year among the five city council members, or move to a mayor directly elected by voters. Tonight’s meeting is the District 4 town hall, though the city says all residents are welcome no matter which district they live in. Childcare will be available on site.

If you can’t make it, you can still share your thoughts through the city’s Mayoral Position Community Survey, which is available in English and Spanish. The survey asks how residents think the mayor should be selected and how the position should be set up.

The city has not said when the survey closes or when council members plan to take up the feedback.



