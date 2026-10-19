Palm Springs Police Launch Free Wellness Check-In Program for Isolated Residents

The Palm Springs Police Department has launched a new program designed to help residents who may be socially isolated stay connected and safe.

Called PSP D Connect, the free, voluntary program provides scheduled wellness check-in calls to participating residents.

Under the program, police personnel or volunteers will make regular phone calls to check on participants and make sure they are doing well.

If a participant does not answer a scheduled call, the department will follow up. Depending on the circumstances, that response could include contacting the participant’s designated emergency contact or sending an officer to conduct a welfare check.

The program is intended to provide an additional layer of support for residents who may have limited social contact or need regular check-ins.

Residents interested in learning more about PSP D Connect can contact the Palm Springs Police Department for information about enrollment and program requirements.