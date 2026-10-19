Palm Springs Residents Weigh In on Whether City Should Elect Its Mayor

Palm Springs residents are weighing in on whether the city should continue rotating the mayor’s position among City Council members or consider a system that allows residents to elect a mayor directly.

The discussion centers not only on who holds the mayoral title, but also on the authority associated with the position and how the city selects its mayor.

Since July, city officials have held community meetings to gather public input on the current system, in which each of the five City Council members serves a one-year term as mayor, and possible alternatives.

The latest gathering marked the final scheduled in-person meeting in the current series, giving residents another opportunity to share their views before the feedback is compiled and presented to the City Council.

Palm Springs Mayor Naomi Soto said the meetings are intended to help residents understand why the city uses its current structure and what options could be considered if changes are pursued.

“It's an opportunity for our city to hear from our community members and really start a community dialogue,” Soto said.

The city has held six meetings across its five council districts since July. Officials have also offered opportunities for residents to participate in English and Spanish, including meetings and an online survey.

Soto said a working group of community volunteers has helped lead the discussion. The next step is to compile feedback from the meetings and survey for the City Council to review.

Paul Hendrickson, a Palm Springs resident who attended all six meetings, said he believes the working group has done a good job organizing the process but hopes the city will provide additional opportunities for public participation.

Hendrickson said attendance may have been affected by the summer heat and scheduling conflicts with major local events.

“I'd like, hopefully, they'll be persuaded to have some more meetings so that more people have an opportunity to participate,” he said.

Hendrickson supports keeping the rotating mayor system, arguing it allows all five council members to remain on equal footing and requires them to work toward consensus.

He also said the one-year rotation gives each district additional attention and allows residents to benefit from the different perspectives and strengths each council member brings to the role.

“I happen to really enjoy the rotational,” Hendrickson said, adding that he believes more work remains before the city determines its next steps.

Residents who could not attend the in-person meetings can still share their opinions through an online survey available on the Palm Springs city government website.

City officials are expected to compile the feedback and bring the information to the City Council as the discussion over the city's mayoral selection process continues.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.