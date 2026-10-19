Sips and Psychics Event Helps Pet Owners Honor Bonds With Beloved Animals

For many people, pets are more than companions — they are family. A local event in Palm Desert is helping pet owners honor that special bond through psychic readings focused on their beloved animals, including those who have passed away.

Sips and Psychics brought animal lovers together for an afternoon of heartfelt moments and shared experiences at Soto Voce Cafe at the Gardens on El Paseo.

The event was co-hosted by NBC Palm Springs Assistant News Director Chris Clemons, who is also involved with the Coachella Valley Cat Club. Clemons teamed up with Desert Paws to create an opportunity for people to connect over their love of animals.

Organizers say the readings can be emotional for people who have experienced the loss of a pet, offering them an opportunity to reflect on the lasting connection they feel with their animals.

Lotto Morales of Desert Paws said the event brought people together through their shared love of pets. Organizers also hope the gathering encourages attendees to consider adopting animals in need of permanent homes.

For some participants, the bond with a pet continues long after the animal has died. One attendee shared how she still talks to her cat and carries the animal’s ashes with her.

Although the event has concluded, people interested in welcoming a new companion into their lives can visit the Desert Paws website to learn more about available animals and adoption opportunities.