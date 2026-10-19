William “Billy” Rodriguez Murder Case Delayed Again, Next Hearing Set for November 6

The murder case against former Silvercrest CEO William “Billy” Rodriguez has been postponed again, with his next court hearing scheduled for November 6.

A judge delayed the hearing after prosecutors used a one-time veto to request a different judge. The newly assigned judge asked for additional time to review the case.

Rodriguez is accused in the October 2024 hit-and-run death of Christina Barrington, a 60-year-old Cathedral City woman who was riding a scooter near East Palm Canyon Drive and Bankside Drive.

In August, a judge dismissed the second-degree murder charge, finding insufficient evidence that Rodriguez was driving under the influence. Prosecutors later refiled the charge, and the newly assigned judge will review whether it can move forward.

Rodriguez’s attorney said the repeated delays are prolonging the case. The attorney anticipates that if the court grants the defense’s request under Penal Code Section 995 to set aside the charge, prosecutors could dismiss and refile the case, potentially requiring another preliminary hearing. The attorney emphasized that the defense wants the case to move forward so the evidence can be presented to a jury.

Rodriguez has pleaded not guilty. He continues to face felony hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license charges.

He remains free on $2 million bail and is subject to GPS and alcohol monitoring.

The next hearing is scheduled for November 6.