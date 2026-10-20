California Launches AI Tool to Match Job Seekers With State Jobs

California is rolling out a new tool designed to help job seekers find state employment using artificial intelligence.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the Skills Matching Tool on Monday. The technology scans a user's resume and recommends state job openings that align with their skills and experience.

Officials say the goal is to make the state's complex hiring system easier to navigate and help applicants identify positions that fit their backgrounds.

For people concerned about privacy, the state says resumes submitted through the tool are not stored or saved.

Nearly 8,000 people had already used the tool during its early launch, according to the announcement.

Job seekers can access the Skills Matching Tool through the state's employment website at CalCareers.ca.gov.