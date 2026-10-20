Cathedral City Holds First Community Meeting on Two-Year Ramon Road Bridge Project

Cathedral City is holding its first community meeting on the Ramon Road Bridge Project, a two-year infrastructure effort designed to improve roadway safety and modernize the bridge connecting the Palm Springs and Cathedral City areas.

The meeting is taking place at Agua Caliente Elementary School, where residents can learn more about the project's construction timeline, traffic management plans and expected improvements.

The project includes seismic retrofitting intended to bring the bridge in line with modern earthquake safety standards. Officials say construction will be completed in phases, with two lanes of traffic remaining open in each direction along Ramon Road throughout the project.

A project spokesperson said officials expect questions about traffic changes during construction, connections to CV Link and how local businesses will remain visible and accessible while work is underway.

Palm Springs Mayor Naomi Soto said the project is expected to improve mobility, safety and economic sustainability throughout the Coachella Valley.

Officials are using the community meeting to explain the project and address residents' concerns as preparations move forward.

NBC Palm Springs will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.