Christiane Amanpour to Leave CNN in June 2027 After 43 Years

CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour plans to leave the network next June after more than four decades with the organization.

In a statement Monday, Amanpour described CNN as her partner for 43 fantastic years, saying her decision came after months of consideration.

CNN Chairman Mark Thompson praised Amanpour, calling her one of the most trusted and beloved journalists anywhere.

Amanpour has spent much of her career reporting on international conflicts, global politics and major world events, becoming one of CNN's most recognizable journalists.

Her planned departure in June 2027 will mark the end of a 43-year chapter with the network.