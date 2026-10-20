Coachella Valley Changemakers Collective Launches to Support Local Nonprofits

A new initiative is bringing together local businesses and organizations to support nonprofits throughout the Coachella Valley.

The Coachella Valley Changemakers Collective, spearheaded by the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce, will hold its inaugural meeting this Friday. The group has already attracted 40 participating businesses and organizations, double the Chamber’s original goal of 20.

The initiative aims to strengthen community partnerships by encouraging participants to volunteer, provide financial support and share resources with nonprofits across the valley.

Chamber leaders say the response has exceeded expectations, demonstrating strong interest from local businesses and organizations in supporting their communities.

The Chamber plans to expand the initiative, inviting additional businesses and committee members to take the Changemakers Pledge beginning November 1.