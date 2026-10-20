CSU San Bernardino Awards More Than $170,000 in Scholarships to Palm Desert Students

Fifty students at California State University, San Bernardino’s Palm Desert campus are receiving a financial boost through more than $170,000 in scholarship awards.

The scholarships recognize students across various fields of study for their academic achievement, community involvement and personal growth.

Recipients say the funding helps ease the cost of college expenses, including textbooks, exam fees and specialized equipment for nursing students.

Beyond financial assistance, scholarship recipients can access mentorship opportunities, peer tutoring and career development workshops designed to support their academic and professional goals.

University officials say the scholarship program aims to expand educational opportunities and help students from all backgrounds succeed.