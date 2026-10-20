Home Sales Slow Across Riverside County, Statewide

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The pace of home sales dipped across California and

Riverside County last month as rising mortgage rates and persistent

affordability challenges weighed on buyer demand, the California Association of

Realtors said Monday.



Sales of existing, single-family homes in California totaled 260,410

in September on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, down 3.4% from 269,620

in August and down 6.5% from 278,540 in September 2025.



Southern California recorded the largest annual decline at 9.1%,

according to C.A.R.



In Riverside County, sales were down 12.7% from one year ago and 6.4%

from last month. The Inland Empire as a whole saw decreases of 10.2% year-over-

year and 2.9% from last month.



The county numbers are not seasonally adjusted.



``As we move into fall, the market feels a little less rushed, giving

buyers more time to carefully consider their options,'' said C.A.R. President

Tamara Suminski, a Southern California broker and realtor. ``Mortgage rates and

affordability remain challenging, but with competition easing, well-prepared

buyers may have more room to explore their options, negotiate and focus on

finding the right home rather than simply hurrying to make an offer.''



Prices also declined in September both statewide and in Riverside County.



The average price of an existing, single-family home in California

fell from $901,420 in August to $899,720 in September. In Riverside County, the

average price went from $632,990 in August to $620,000 last month, a 2.1%

decrease.



The Inland Empire's average price rose slightly last month, from

$600,000 to $601,030.



The county with the highest median home price in California in

September was Mateo County at $2.327 million. The lowest median price was

Lassen County's $237,500.



More information can be found at car.org/.