More Than 90,000 Riverside County Children Awarded College Scholarships Through CalKIDS

More than 90,000 children born in Riverside County since July 2022 have been awarded college scholarships through California’s CalKIDS program, with more than $7.6 million set aside for local families.

The state-funded initiative automatically awards eligible children scholarship accounts worth up to $175 at birth, helping families begin preparing for future education expenses.

However, parents and guardians must claim their children's accounts to access the funds.

The money can help cover the costs of college or career training, including tuition, textbooks, school supplies and computer equipment.

The program is designed to make higher education and career training more accessible by giving families a financial head start from the day their children are born.

Families are encouraged to check their eligibility and claim their children's scholarship accounts through the state's CalKIDS program.