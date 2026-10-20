New Analysis Finds the American Dream Now Costs $5.3 Million

The cost of achieving the American dream continues to climb, with a new analysis estimating that it now takes approximately $5.3 million to cover major life milestones over a lifetime.

According to financial website Investopedia, that figure represents an increase of more than 4% compared with last year.

The analysis defines the American dream through eight milestones, including getting married, owning a home, purchasing new cars, raising two children and paying for their college education.

It also accounts for health care expenses, owning pets and taking an annual vacation.

The findings highlight the substantial financial commitment associated with traditional measures of the American dream, as families face the costs of housing, education, transportation and other everyday expenses throughout their lives.