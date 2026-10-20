Palm Springs In-N-Out Burger Proposal Advances Despite Design Concerns

Palm Springs’ first In-N-Out Burger is one step closer to becoming a reality, but questions about the restaurant’s design remain.

The city’s Architectural Review Committee voted 3-2 on Monday to approve the proposed restaurant at Smoke Tree Village on East Palm Canyon Drive.

Committee members have continued to raise concerns that the building’s design does not fit Palm Springs’ architectural style. One member who opposed the proposal said the applicant’s corporate design appeared to take priority over the city’s architectural identity.

The approval includes 18 design conditions that In-N-Out must complete. City staff reported that approximately eight conditions have been addressed, while the remaining items are either partially addressed or still outstanding.

Despite the committee’s approval, the project could still face an appeal, meaning the future of the proposed restaurant at Smoke Tree Village is not yet fully settled.