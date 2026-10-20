Ramon Road Bridge Widening: Palm Springs And Cathedral City Hold Meetings On What To Expect

Palm Springs and Cathedral City are inviting residents to two community meetings this week ahead of construction on the Ramon Road Bridge Project. The project plans to widen the bridge over the Whitewater River, with work expected to start in December of this year.

The first meeting is tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Agua Caliente Elementary School, 30800 San Luis Rey Dr. in Cathedral City. Residents can attend in person or join online through Zoom.

The second meeting is Wednesday, Oct. 21, also from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City, 32141 Whispering Palms Trail. That meeting is in person only.

At both meetings, residents can meet the project team, get the latest updates, and ask questions about what construction will look like.

The project is a joint effort between Palm Springs, Cathedral City, and the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, and targets a major route in the valley. According to the project website, more than 40,000 commuters use this stretch of Ramon Road on an average day, linking shopping and business areas in both cities and connecting residents to Palm Springs International Airport.

The project will widen the bridge from four lanes to six, giving drivers three lanes in each direction. Project officials say this will help traffic move more smoothly and cut down on congestion. Work will stretch along Ramon Road from San Luis Rey Drive to Landau Boulevard.

The project also makes the bridge safer and easier to use for people on foot and on bikes. Crews will retrofit the bridge to hold up better in an earthquake, put in new bridge barriers and build stronger supports in the river channel. A new 5-foot sidewalk will run along the north side. A 10-foot-wide path for walking and biking will run along the south side, with a physical barrier separating it from traffic.

Residents who can’t make either meeting can find project updates at RamonRoadBridgeProject.com.



