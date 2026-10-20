Two Idyllwild Events Support Animal Adoptions and Affordable Veterinary Care

Two events in the Idyllwild area are helping animals find forever homes while raising money to support affordable veterinary care for local communities.

The first is the fourth annual Pet Costume Contest hosted by real estate agent Kelly Tweedy to benefit Living Free Animal Sanctuary in Mountain Center. Pet owners can enter by emailing a photo of their pet in a costume to nikki@kellytweedy.com. A $25 donation is required to participate, and a raffle for gift cards will be held at the end of the month.

Organizers say adopting from Living Free can make room for another animal in need. The sanctuary also provides a home for animals rescued from shelters who may never be adopted, allowing them to live out their lives in a place where they receive care.

For those who want to meet adoptable animals in person, The Hoedown is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Rustic Theatre in Idyllwild.

The event will kick off a fundraising effort to renovate Living Free’s animal care clinic and help make veterinary services more affordable for mountain communities. Organizers say residents often have to travel long distances to access care for their pets, and the project aims to bring more services closer to home.

More information about the events and Living Free Animal Sanctuary is available at living-free.org.