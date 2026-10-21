National Pizza Month puts spotlight on Palm Desert's Black Cat Pizza

As Americans celebrate National Pizza Month in October, one Coachella Valley pizzeria is serving up more than just slices, focusing on bringing people together through food.

Black Cat Pizza, located in Palm Desert, has served more than 13,000 pizzas over the past year, according to owner and chef Sean Petrie.

Petrie said pizza is more than a meal. It is a comfort food that gives families, friends and neighbors a reason to gather.

“I think it's a great comfort food, and it's a great food to really bring people together,” Petrie said.

The restaurant specializes in Detroit-style pizza, known for its light, focaccia-style dough and crispy, golden cheese crust. The pizzas are topped with sauce after coming out of the oven, creating the restaurant's signature style.

Among the restaurant's popular choices are pepperoni hot honey and the spicy capicolla, which combine traditional pizza flavors with bolder ingredients.

October marks National Pizza Month, a time to recognize one of America's most popular foods. Americans consume an estimated 3 billion pizzas each year, according to figures cited in the report.

For many customers, pizza is a staple at family gatherings and social events, making it a natural centerpiece for celebrations.

Petrie said being part of the local community is one of the most rewarding aspects of running the restaurant.

“I love it. It's honest work. It's great to feed a community and have a community to be a part of,” he said.

After serving more than 13,000 pies over the past year, Petrie hopes to reach 15,000 this year.

Black Cat Pizza is encouraging customers to stop by during National Pizza Month and check out the restaurant's available deals.