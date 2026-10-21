NBC Palm Springs Hosts 4th Annual Tail-a-Thon with the Palm Springs Animal Shelter

NBC Palm Springs is hosting its fourth annual Tail-a-Thon today to raise money for animals in need at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

The live fundraiser runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and will feature shelter animals, special guests and opportunities for viewers to donate during the broadcast.

Organizers said they had already raised $2,415 through early donations ahead of the event.

Viewers can contribute by calling 760-278-7709 or visiting tailathon.org to donate online.

The fundraiser began after a donor suggested the idea to help support the shelter. NBC Palm Springs embraced the concept, and the event has continued for four years.

Organizers said the first Tail-a-Thon raised about $90,000, and they hope to approach that amount again this year.

The event highlights the community's role in helping provide care for shelter animals, including those waiting for their forever homes.