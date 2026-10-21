NBC Palm Springs' Tail-a-Thon Raises Thousands for the Palm Springs Animal Shelter

The community came together Wednesday evening to support animals in need during NBC Palm Springs’ fourth annual Tail-a-Thon from 4 to 7 p.m.

By the end of the three-hour-long broadcast, the live fundraiser had raised just shy of $36,000 for the Palm Springs Animal Shelter and Desert Wildlife Center.

Organizers announced a $5,000 donation match from Palm Springs chiropractor Dr. Jim Cox, encouraging viewers to call in and help maximize the contribution.

Donors who gave $1,000 were also offered a special blanket benefiting the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

Volunteers and community members answered calls and collected donations throughout the evening. Organizers also encouraged people to give in honor or memory of loved ones who cared deeply about animals.

It's never too late to donate, and if you're interested, click here.