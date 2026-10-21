Local & Community
NBC Palm Springs Teams Up With Greater Palm Springs Animal Allies For Tail-A-Thon Tonight
NBC Palm Springs is going live this afternoon for the annual Tail-A-Thon, a three-hour fundraiser supporting animals and wildlife throughout the Coachella Valley.
The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. right here on NBC Palm Springs and brings back the feel of an old-school telethon, with live hosts, ringing phones, animal stories, adoption spotlights, real-time fundraising updates, and a few surprises along the way.
Money raised goes to Greater Palm Springs Animal Allies, the nonprofit that runs the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, along with the Desert Community Animal Center and Desert Wildlife Center. The funds help pay for lifesaving care for pets and native wildlife across the valley.
You don’t have to wait for the broadcast to give, though. Donations are already open, and you can donate online now.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 21, 2026
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